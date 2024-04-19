Aquaculture equipment supplier Billund Aquaculture on Friday named Kristoffer Lund as its new CEO in Denmark.

Billund specializes in developing land-based fish farms using recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) technology.

Lund was previously the group technical director of Vestas Aircoil, a Danish manufacturer of air coolers, intercoolers and cooling towers. He joins Billund with broad experience in organizational transformation, the company said.

“This new structure is a very important step towards securing the management team the company needs to meet its future development needs, focusing heavily on structure, technology development and a strong control over project implementation," said Christian Sorensen, the former CEO of Billund.