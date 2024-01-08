Aquaculture biotech company Benchmark is making two new appointments at its UK operations as it intensifies its focus on the country's aquaculture industry.

The group is promoting Harry Tziouvas to the role of commercial lead UK and global land-based, and adding Alex Kulczyk in the role of sales and technical UK associate.

Prior to his promotion, Tziouvas was Benchmark's global sales and technical manager for salmon, and before that was a senior biologist at the Scottish Salmon Company -- now Bakkafrost Scotland -- where he oversaw fish health management across marine and freshwater sites in the North region.

Kulczyk, who will be based at Benchmark’s offices in Edinburgh, Scotland, was previously site manager at AquaGen´s Holywood Breeding Center and has a bachelor's degree in aquaculture and fisheries management.