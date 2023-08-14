US-based salmon producer AquaBounty Technologies has promoted David Melbourne Jr. as its new president.

Melbourne joined AquaBounty in 2019 as chief commercial officer after more than 14 years at Bumble Bee Foods, where he served as senior vice president of consumer marketing, government and industry relations and corporate social responsibility.

With Melbourne in his new role, AquaBounty chair and CEO Sylvia Wulf will focus on strategic initiatives, including investor relations, financing alternatives to complete the company's Ohio Farm, and business development, including geographic and species expansion, the company said.

Wulf previously held the president title before being named board chair in March.

Melbourne will oversee the day-to-day business functions for the company, including current farm operations in the United States and Canada.

Last month, the company appointed Howard Porter as sales manager for North America.



In June, the company paused the construction of its land-based salmon farm in Pioneer, Ohio, because of a substantial increase in the estimated cost of its completion.