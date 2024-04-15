Alternative aquaculture feed ingredient supplier Unibio has appointed Spencer White as chief financial officer.

White has 30 years' experience working in financial services and investment management.

He joins the Danish company from TWL Pacific, a corporate consulting company, where he was the founding partner providing strategic advice and capital structuring services to a range of early stage and growth companies with a particular emphasis on emerging markets.

White will start his new role April 29 and report to CEO David Henstrom.

Unibio has developed a fermentation technology – the U-Loop – to produce Uniprotein, which can be used as an alternative in aquaculture feed.

The technology, which has been scaled up to an industrial scale and is being rolled out globally, uses methane such as natural gas and biogas as feedstock.

Article continues below the advert

In March, Unibio signed an agreement with ﻿Saudi Industrial Investment Group worth $70 million (€64 million).

Unibio will use the funds to roll out new global production capacity, as well as to invest in research and commercialization.

Last year, Unibio CEO David Henstro﻿m told IntraFish the company was hoping to raise $50 million (€48 million) to move closer to its vision of establishing 10 new sites around the world.