OBI Seafoods, one of Alaska's largest seafood producers, has named Brian O'Leary its new chief operating officer (COO).

O'Leary was promoted to the role in January. He has previously served as the vice president of the company's Prince William Sound and Kodiak Island operations. He has also served as OBI's vice president of Alaska for its processing facilities in Seward and Cordova.

Major executive shakeups at OBI have happened in recent months as the company embarks on what it describes as its "growth succession plan."

Mark Palmer, the longtime employee and chief executive officer (CEO) of OBI Seafoods, retired in December, along with the company's chief financial officer (CFO), Tony Ross. John Hanrahan has been promoted to the CEO position, and Monica Hollenback has taken over CFO.