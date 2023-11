Mark Palmer, the CEO of OBI Seafoods, one of Alaska's largest seafood producers, is retiring in December, along with the company's CFO, Tony Ross, the company announced.

John Hanrahan has been promoted to the CEO position, and Monica Hollenback will take over as CFO.

The changes form part of the company’s growth and succession plan, it said.

Palmer has been with OBI Seafoods for 40 years, starting as a truck driver for Ocean Beauty and rising to the CEO position in 2007.