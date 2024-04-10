Ocean Beauty Seafoods' smoked division has hired a new regional sales manager to take over its US East Coast territory.

Rachael Minieri joins the company with broad industry experience, having previously worked as a brand and product manager at Mowi, the world's largest salmon farmer, where she oversaw packaged goods development and managed private label business for national and regional accounts.

Minieri said she looks forward to diving into Ocean Beauty’s smoked and specialty seafood category. "I’ve always been fascinated by the food culture of the Pacific Northwest and Seattle’s seafood scene specifically,” said Minieri.

Minieri joins Ocean Beauty’s sales team that includes Midwest Regional Sales Manager, Sean Taylor, and Western Regional Sales Manager, Jeff Gernand.