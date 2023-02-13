The Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) has hired Jonathan Ochoa to serve as its new marketing and membership coordinator.

Ochoa, a Washington native with a background in digital marketing, graphic design and food and beverage photography, will assume responsibility for GAPP’s social media and online presence.

He will work with GAPP’s PR agency in executing marketing and communications campaigns, and have direct responsibility for many of GAPP’s membership efforts, including newsletters, material development and events such as GAPP’s annual meeting set this year for Sept. 28 at the Four Seasons hotel in Seattle.

Previously, Ochoa served as an organic content marketer for Nectr Social in Seattle, which is a social media-first digital marketing agency. He has also previously worked in Chicago as a brand marketing specialist for Bitewell, a nutrition app.

Most recently, Ochoa operated a freelance photography and social media strategy business, doing work for local Seattle clients in the food, beverage and music industries, including Copperworks Distillery, Compass Realty, Stag’s Leap, StreetBean Coffee and others.