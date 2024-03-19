Craig Morris, CEO of the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP), is taking on a new role with seafood certification group Global Seafood Alliance (GSA).

Morris will now serve on the GSA's board of directors, and will also continue his role with GAPP, he told IntraFish.

"I was honored to be asked to join the board to help provide oversight and governance to that organization," he said.

The board of directors also includes representatives from Walmart, Sysco, Pescanova, US Foods, Rabobank, the government of Iceland and other parties from the seafood industry.

The GSA is an international, nonprofit trade association headquartered in the United States that developed the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) third-party sustainable seafood certification program.

In 2018, the organization expanded its scope beyond aquaculture to include wild-capture fisheries. Last year the GSA and Alaska's Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) seafood certification program joined forces to expand their reach within wild fisheries and new markets.

GAPP's membership is comprised of Alaska pollock harvesters, community development quota (CDQ) groups and at-sea and shore-based processors. Among its member companies are Trident Seafoods, American Seafoods, Arctic Fjord/Arctic Storm, UniSea, Peter Pan Seafoods and Coastal Villages Region Fund.

