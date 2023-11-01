Aquaculture startup Vertical Oceans has appointed Patrick Vizzone as chief financial officer.

Vertical Oceans is an AI-driven indoor shrimp farmer delivering product daily direct to consumers in Singapore. The company is planning an expansion to the United States.

Born in Australia, and having lived in China and Japan since 1993, Vizzone joins CEO John Diener and CTO Enzo Acerbi as part of the founding team.

Throughout his career, Vizzone has held senior roles in corporate and investment banking, focusing on global agri-food banking and sustainability.