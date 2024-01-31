The founder and president of Chilean food giant and AquaChile parent company Agrosuper has died.

Chairman Gonzalo Vial Vial passed away Tuesday at age 88, according to a company statement.

"He will be remembered for his humility, exemplary leadership and entrepreneurial spirit, characteristics with which he formed Agrosuper S.A. since its beginnings and marked the different generations that have worked in it and in AquaChile," wrote Agrosuper Vice Chairman and AquaChile President Jose Guzman Vial in a separate notice to the Santiago Stock Exchange.