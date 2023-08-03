Global agritech firm Devenish has appointed Antonios Chalaris as Aqua Business Development manager to bolster its international aquaculture team.

Chalaris, a member of the board of directors of the European Aquaculture Society, previously spent four and half years at global feed giant BioMar as product manager.

He earlier worked in various roles for ballan wrasse and lumpfish producer Otter Ferry Seafish in Scotland for more than six years.

UK-based Devenish trades in more than 40 countries.

With more than 70 years’ experience in the pig, poultry and cattle industries, the company has recently expanded into the aquaculture market.

"With his technical expertise and commercial experience, he will be well placed to grow our business in the aqua sector,” Devenish International Managing Director Ian Atterbury said.