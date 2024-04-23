Kjell Lorentsen will be appointed CEO of Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Gigante Salmon as the company tries to tackle a substantial hike in capital requirements.

Lorentsen has been acting CEO since Helge Albertsen was removed from the role last month in response to the cost increases.

The company has also secured a loan and will embark on equity financing to cover its new costs, it said in announcements to the Oslo Stock Exchange Tuesday.

This is not Lorentsen's first time in the company's driving seat.