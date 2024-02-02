Pelagia, a leading supplier of North Atlantic pelagic fish, has acquired a majority stake in sludge technology company Blue Ocean Technology.

Norway-based Blue Ocean Technology has developed technology for dewatering and drying aquaculture sludge.

Pelagia will provide Blue Ocean Technology with expertise and capital to fuel further development, the companies said in an announcement Friday.

The deal also strengthens Pelagia's offerings within logistics services related to aquaculture sludge.

"Strategically, Blue Ocean Technology and Pelagia fit very well together," Blue Ocean Technology Chairman Arve Janbu Fresvik said.