Norway-based krill harvester and processor Aker Biomarine reported a hike in revenue and a reduction in its profit margin during the second quarter, partly due to higher fuel costs and low production at its Houston factory.
Ongoing volatility in the global fish oil market is expected to disrupt market dynamics and create opportunities for Aker BioMarine, the company said in its report.
18 July 2023 3:01 GMT Updated 18 July 2023 3:01 GMT
By