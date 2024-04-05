It has been a rocky week for a number of seafood companies.

Sustainable Blue, a land-based salmon farming company backed by the founder of clothing giant Patagonia, is headed into receivership and is in need of millions to keep operations running.



And US seafood supplier Blue Star Foods, which last year told financial regulators that rising debts "raise substantial doubt as to the company’s ability to continue as a going concern," is in a legal tussle with US seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster, which alleges Blue Star owes it in excess of $500,000 for failing to deliver crab meat per terms of a contract between the two.

But the biggest news of all came, not surprisingly, from the struggling Alaska processing sector.

On Thursday, Alaska salmon processors Silver Bay Seafoods and rival Peter Pan Seafood reached a deal for Silver Bay to acquire Peter Pan's Valdez, Alaska, processing plant as part of a larger yet unfinalized deal that could lead to Silver Bay acquiring additional Peter Pan facilities, the companies said in a press statement released Thursday evening.

Silver Bay also now plans to operate the Peter Pan facilities in Port Moller and Dillingham, Alaska, for the 2024 salmon season.

In this week's IntraFish Podcast we discuss what this major development means for the future of the 112-year-old Peter Pan and the broader Alaska salmon processing sector.

We also explore Norway's unusual drop in salmon exports. Plus, some thoughts on what new retail sales numbers might tell us about a potential recovery in consumer seafood demand.

Give it a listen now.