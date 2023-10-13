(The following guest commentary was sent to IntraFish by Joe Bundrant, CEO of Seattle-based Trident Seafoods.)

Earlier this week, The New Yorker magazine published an in-depth report highlighting human rights abuses in the Chinese seafood sector. The report reveals what is essentially an open secret in some parts of the world, exposing the heartbreaking and inhumane treatment suffered by Uyghur and other workers in seafood processing plants throughout China.

Shock waves from the article were quick to reverberate throughout industry, and around the globe.