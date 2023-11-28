(The following opinion was sent to IntraFish by Tom Mazzetta, founder and CEO of US-based seafood supplier the Mazzetta Company.)
While our family business has grown to now be recognized among the top seafood companies in the United States, we still maintain a small business mentality and take very personally the quality of the products that we bring to market.
Through manipulation of our antidumping laws these domestic producers get higher prices for the infinitely small percentage of the overall supply they bring to market.