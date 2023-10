Stephanie Madsen, executive director of the At-sea Processors Association. Photo: Stephanie Madsen

(The following guest commentary was written by Stephanie Madsen, executive director of the At-sea Processors Association, which represents the Alaska pollock fishing sector. Her comments are in response to the recent Outlaw Ocean Project investigation into the use of forced labor in the seafood supply chain.)

No one who has read The New Yorker’s gut-wrenching new reporting on human rights abuses in the Chinese seafood sector can think that the status quo is acceptable.