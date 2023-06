"Only two things are certain in life: death and taxes."

I imagine most every country in the world has a version of that saying.

After eight months of back-and-forth negotiating and uncertainty among salmon farmers, buyers and suppliers, Norway finally voted in a tax rate for its aquaculture sector of 25 percent last Wednesday.

You could hear the collective sigh of relief from space. The fact remains, though, that the industry will pay much more tax than it did before.