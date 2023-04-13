The debate over whether the government should impose a chum salmon bycatch limit on Alaska's pollock fleet boils down to this question: How much longer can the earth sustain humans and all the things they do?

This might seem like hyperbole, but what is playing out in Alaska's incredibly remote Yukon-Kuskokwim region is indicative of the life-altering affects of climate change and the battles resulting from these effects.

The Yukon–Kuskokwim Delta, which is about the size of the state of Louisiana, is where the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers empty into the Bering Sea.