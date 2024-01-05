Despite the market turmoil for Alaska pollock and other US seafood this year, Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) CEO Craig Morris remains ever the optimist.

Seeking new markets and ways to market Alaska pollock has been a passion for Morris since he started his role with GAPP, and that does not appear to be slowing as he looks to 2024.

The group's members -- which include Trident Seafoods, UniSea, American Seafoods, Coastal Villages and other powerhouse Alaska pollock producers --are also behind a bigger marketing push.