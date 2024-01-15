The Indian shrimp farming industry, one of the largest exporters to the critical US shrimp market, has had a difficult year.

Farming costs have sky rocketed and a failure to sell post-pandemic inventory by American retailers stalled the market for much of 2023.

It led to many of India's shrimp farmers shifting species or shifting to new industries entirely and a fall of around 20-25 percent in India's shrimp production.

For the thought leaders in the sector, it has been a year of promoting change in order to find ways forward.