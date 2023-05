We talk a lot in the seafood industry about the need for a story.

There has been a proliferation of surmising, advising and presenting on the subject over the last decade.

I count myself among that group: the group that talks about the need to add value, to differentiate and to set a product apart.

It would also appear from many a LinkedIn profile that lots of people in the seafood world, aside from myself and my colleagues, now deem themselves "storytellers."