The following letter was sent to IntraFish by Joel Richardson, vice president of public relations for Canada-based seafood conglomerate Cooke Inc. in response to the article Cermaq, Mowi score well in new animal welfare ranking; Cooke scores poorly.

Cooke does not participate in NGO ranking schemes that lack credibility and sound evaluation processes. This is the case with the UK-based animal welfare group Compassion in World Farming (CIWF) and their new "salmon welfare score card ranking," which is based solely on a cursory review of company’s website content.