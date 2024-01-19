New figures out on US retail seafood sales at first blush looked rough: fresh seafood sales slid 5 percent by volume over 2023, frozen dropped 4.4 percent, and shelf-stable seafood sales sunk 5 percent.
The figures cap off months of poor numbers, but there are some signs that things might not be quite as bad in 2024.
This week we brought retail guru Anne-Marie Roerink, president of 210 Analytics, onto the podcast to shed some light on what we can expect to see this year in terms of retail seafood sales.
