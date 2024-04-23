It’s official -- land-based salmon farming is dead. Wait, no -- it’s back. Well, maybe it’s somewhere in the middle.

Though its a little too early to say the land-based industry is in full recovery mode, we can say the dark clouds that have hung over the sector are beginning to lift, and that's giving us a clearer look at its future.

On the one hand, we’ve seen the limits of hope and goodwill. Even promising tech, a good site and community backing doesn't ensure you financing, and that's ultimately all that matters.