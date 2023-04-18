Anyone who has spent any time around seafood knows the shrimp sector is one of the most unpredictable of any in the industry.

The roller coaster ups and downs are not for the faint of heart. Balancing supply and demand seems elusive, and it has been this way for decades.

The Global Shrimp Forum Foundation wants to help solve some of the challenges on the demand side.

The foundation announced it will be using any financial surplus generated from its annual meeting of the Global Shrimp Forum to contribute financially to, among other projects, study how global shrimp consumption can be promoted effectively.