I was lambasted by a section of the industry when I surmised a while back that some serious consolidation had to happen in the shrimp farming segment in order for it to professionalize and grow sustainably.

I failed to see how such a fragmented base of tiny farmers could possibly ever have enough trustworthy product and market information to produce consistently and successfully without a big company coming into play and gathering together the reins.

But in recent weeks I've begun to think maybe there's something in the school of thought that the industry can follow a different model of growth from others around it.