This week's Seafood Expo North America (SENA) in Boston was full of news, rumors and networking.

Much of the talk at the show centered on geopolitical issues surrounding the global whitefish supply chain, forced labor in China's processing sector, potential new antidumping duties on US shrimp imports, the outlook for consumer demand in 2024, and animal welfare issues tied to the global salmon farming sector.

IntraFish also hosted its annual Seafood Leadership Breakfast during the show that featured an all-star panel of speakers, including Kim Gorton, CEO, Slade Gorton; Joe Bundrant, CEO, Trident Seafoods; Anne Hvistendahl, global head of Seafood, DNB; Yoke Vandepitte, CEO, Pittman Seafoods; Paul Jewer, CEO, High Liner Foods; Tim Noonan, managing director, Cargill; Teresa Low, chief marketing officer, Acme Smoked Fish; Gabriel Luna, co-founder, Global Shrimp Council; Jason Pride, vice president of Meat & Seafood, Hy-Vee; and Mike Kilgore, principal Category Merchant of Procurement, Whole Foods Market.

So click on the link below to listen to the newest IntraFish Podcast and here what these executives had to say and all of the other news from the show.