With ugly new figures out on retail seafood consumption in the US, and the general slide in Western markets over the past year, it's easy to wonder if the gains the industry made during the pandemic years was an aberration.

But an interesting phenomenon has emerged in these odd post-pandemic times: a noticeable shift in the behavior of higher-income shoppers.

Consumers that once turned up their noses at discounters like Lidl and mega-retailers like Walmart are now gracing the aisles of these value stores, and finding that in addition to cheaper clothing and shelf-stable staples, there are some pretty good deals on seafood.