If you are looking for an answer to the ongoing pandemic of low seafood demand, the new year might provide the first good news since the COVID sales spike in 2020 and 2021.

According to Chris DuBois of market research Circana, US retail seafood sales are expected to grow in line with the overall food and beverage category this year, but that growth will be slight, in the area of 1 percent.

And while 1 percent is relatively flat -- "flat is the new growth," Anne-Marie Roerink, CEO of retail research firm 210 Analytics, said during this week's Global Seafood Market Conference (GSMC) in Orlando.