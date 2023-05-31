With increased pressure from regulators and stakeholders, two-thirds of corporate professionals say they are now worried about being accused of “greenwashing” or making exaggerated environmental claims, up from just over half in 2022, according to GlobeScan, an advisory consultancy focused on branding and sustainability.

New regulations, increased awareness of environmental issues, and the threat of investor pressure is resulting in a growing number of companies being increasingly cautious in their environmental messaging to avoid reputational damage and legal repercussions from making exaggerated sustainability claims, the group said.