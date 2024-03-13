The biggest overarching challenge facing the global salmon farming sector is growth, full stop.

Despite booming demand over the past decade and counting, production is simply not keeping up. Last year, the roughly 2.8 million metric tons of farmed salmon harvested was 2 percent lower than the year prior, and according to market watcher Kontali, this year will see a 1 percent rise in production, assuming there are no major mortality events (a big assumption).

The industry is hunting far and wide for answers to its growth problems, and has jumped enthusiastically from idea to idea.