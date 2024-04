We first spoke with Nitesh Pal, the CEO of Polar Seafood Ukraine, just days after Russia began its incursion into the country in 2022.

Pal, like so many other Ukrainians, had his life turned upside down by the invasion, and he went from living what he called the life of his dreams to a nightmare.

Since that time, Pal and his company have gone through unimaginable changes. But remarkably enough, the company is still supplying seafood, and Ukrainians are still happily eating it.