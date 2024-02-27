The seafood industry -- up and down the supply chain -- is now at an unavoidable crossroads in its relationship with China.

There is plenty of blame, shame and embarrassment to go around from the latest investigation from reporter Ian Urbina and his Outlaw Ocean Project team.

It makes for heartbreaking reading and should prompt some real soul-searching across the industry.

It has been nearly six months since the first investigation broke, and while companies have said they are examining their supply chains, the latest story calls into question just how seriously the industry is taking the allegations.