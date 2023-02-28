A new report on the health of wild salmon populations in Washington state released last week by the Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office found climate change is overwhelmingly responsible for the decline in salmon stocks.

There are 14 population groups of salmon and steelhead in state waters at risk of extinction under the Endangered Species Act, and 10 of those groups are "in crisis or falling further from recovery goals," according to the State of Salmon in Watersheds report.

What I found most interesting about the report is that there is no mention of salmon farming as a reason for the decline.