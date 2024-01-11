From plummeting consumption to logistics issues, inflation to forced labor scandals, multiple sectors of the seafood industry enter 2024 in tumult.

It leaves us with a lot of questions: Will consumption bounce back? Are shrimp sales recovering? What's the future for Alaska processors? Does land-based salmon still have a future?

In this week's IntraFish podcast, editors Drew Cherry and John Fiorillo take a look back at the events that shaped the seafood sector in 2023 and offer their analysis and predictions for the year ahead -- the good and the bad.

Subscribe to the podcast for free on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also listen in on your browser right here: