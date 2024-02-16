It goes without saying that the United States is dependent on seafood imports. Period. Hard stop.

How dependent?

About 80 percent of estimated US consumption of seafood comes from abroad, according to the US government. The country has carried a seafood trade deficit dating back more than three decades.

The expanding deficit in trade value peaked in 2021 at $25.8 billion (€24 billion) in 2023 dollars and was recorded at $20.3 billion (€18.8 billion) in 2023, according to the US department of agriculture.