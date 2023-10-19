There was muted joy earlier this month when Alaska regulators approved a small quota for the Bristol Bay red king crab fishery, which has been closed because of resource concerns for the past two seasons.

It is now up to retail and foodservice buyers who want this year's Alaska king crab and not older Russian product to scrutinize the product's chain of custody like never before.

But let's not celebrate just yet, because there is a high likelihood we are going to see some supply chain shenanigans involving king crab when the product begins entering the market in a few weeks, and it is incumbent on seafood buyers to pay attention to what they are buying.