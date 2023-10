I was at my desk for a large part of yesterday waiting for the Norwegian Stock Exchange to open trading. And I'm not going to lie: It was bad news I was seeking.

It was an era of possibility for the land-based salmon pioneers, of punch-drunk optimism and the testosterone-fueled desire to breech a new frontier.

The shares I was watching were Atlantic Sapphire's. Its founder and CEO had resigned that morning, and I was expecting investors to react strongly -- and negatively.