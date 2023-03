Last year's record harvest of just over 60 million sockeye salmon in Alaska's Bristol Bay was a cause for celebration. The 2022 harvest was 104 percent higher than the recent 20-year average of 29.4 million and brought in more than $350 million (€330 million) in ex-vessel value to fishermen.

But now it's time to deal with the hangover. And this hangover can't be cured by popping a couple aspirin.

Last year's enormous harvest caused a tsunami of fish that filled processing factories.