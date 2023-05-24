Seafood consumption across the United Kingdom is increasingly reliant on purchases from the older generation, according to data from UK-based seafood organization Seafish.

Historically in the UK, the primary seafood consumer demographic has always been over 50 and affluent, and despite a brief period of reversing this trend during the pandemic, the younger generation is once again turning away from seafood, Richard Watson, Market Insight Analyst at Seafish told IntraFish.

“The current finical crisis -- starting with the pandemic and the subsequent rise in inflation -- has affected the population differently to the 2008 financial crisis, and this time it is the younger and less affluent demographics that have been hit harder compared to other groups," Watson said.