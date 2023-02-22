Russia’s seafood exports to China rebounded 46 percent last year, a promising turnaround for Russian companies that are finding a number of its key markets closed in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

The value of Russia's exports to China -- the majority of it pollock, crab and cod -- rose 68 percent from the year prior to $2.75 billion (€2.56 billion), a reflection of the price inflation across the species, according to Russia's Federal Export Development Center (Agroexport).

Pollock and crab exports made up the bulk of exports, accounting for $750 million (€698 million) and $710 million (€660 million), respectively.