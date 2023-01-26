Whole Foods Markets is adding plant-based sushi to a number of its stores in a high-profile rollout of the vegan seafood offering.

Kikka Sushi, a partner with Whole Foods Markets for over 30 years, said Wednesday its is launching its vegan salmon and tuna sushi in a number of select flagship Whole Foods Markets.

The two plant-based seafood alternatives are primarily made from the root vegetable konjac (amorphophallus konjac) and red algae (agar).

This new vegan fish offering is proprietary to Kikka, the company said, and was created through a collaboration with Kikka Sushi’s founder and president, Tonny Soesanto, and a partner company in Japan.

Kikka Sushi kiosks are located in over 200 Whole Foods Markets nationwide.