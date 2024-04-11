Two seafood companies are among more than a dozen firms recognized on Wednesday as top suppliers to US-based retailer Whole Foods Market.

The recipients of the retailer's annual Supplier All-Star Awards include 16 brands that "exemplify excellence through quality, innovation, value, and sustainability, while enhancing the shopping experience in stores," the company said.

Oregon-based Pacific Seafood, a supplier of a full range of seafood products, and Atlantic Sea Farms, a seaweed farming company based in Maine, were recognized by the chain as its top seafood suppliers.