Norwegian suppliers are well-positioned to fill some of the gap created by a US ban on Russian seafood imports, according to industry executives and analysts, as Chinese seafood processors seek alternative sources of whitefish to maintain their strong foothold in the American market.

The consequences of the US ban, however, are still unpredictable. Alaskan fisheries are likely to export less pollock, while suppliers in Iceland and the Faroe Islands will also chase market share.

Some Norwegian exporters are also concerned that Chinese companies could use fake certificates to misidentify Russian cod as Norwegian, sources said, thus undermining the Norwegian brand.