With anchovy fishing now underway in key producing nation Peru, attention is now shifting to the dynamics of a global feed market marked by short supply and high prices over the past year.

The current season's quota of 2.475 million metric tons in Peru's north-central fishing zone is in line with industry expectations, Rabobank Senior Analyst Gorjan Nikolik told IntraFish, and welcomed by feed producers who endured the cancellation of last year's early season in an effort to protect fish stocks.