The export value of Norwegian seafood reached an all-time high in 2023 driven by higher prices and a weak Norwegian currency.

Norway exported seafood worth NOK 172 billion (€15.3 billion/$16.7 billion) last year, an increase of 14 percent, or NOK 20.7 billion (€1.8 billion/$2 billion), over 2022.

The volume of Norway's seafood exports last year, however, amounted to 2.8