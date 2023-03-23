Denmark-based trading company Nowaco has pivoted away from its reliance on China, and along with the shift it sees several growth opportunities for its seafood division including expansion across the US and Africa.

Nowaco's seafood division is one of the group's key focus area for growth, CEO Katja Nowak Nielsen told IntraFish.

Last year, the group recorded a record-high revenue of €462 million ($500 million) which was an increase of 11 percent compared to 2021, and it generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of €9.6